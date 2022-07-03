Kerala Gold Smuggling Accused Swapna Suresh Sent Notice In Relation To Conspiracy Case

In mounting troubles for Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, the Kerala Police Crime Branch has now issued a notice to Suresh in connection to the conspiracy case registered against her over a complaint filed by CPI(M) MLA and former minister KT Jaleel, ANI reported.

In connection with the case, the crime branch has also asked her to appear before them for questioning at the Kochi Police club on July 5, Tuesday.

Notably, the development comes days after Swapna Suresh had filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala High Court on the case registered against her on the basis of KT Jaleel's complaint. The case was registered by the Thiruvananthapuram cantonment police on June 8 following Jaleel's complaint in which he sought a probe into the charges made by Swapna Suresh against him in the gold smuggling case and alleged that she conspired and made defaming statements against him.

The police had registered the case under various sections of the IPC including Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with an intent to cause riot) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) against her.

Swapna Suresh interrogated in connection to Kerala gold scam

In connection to the Kerala gold smuggling case, the prime accused in the case, Swapna Suresh, has been interrogated multiple times by the Central agency. Prior to the case registered against her, she was grilled numerous times by the ED. Also, she was questioned with respect to her 164 statement at the court, and further her allegations made against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his family.

Notably, Suresh, during her hearing, had claimed the involvement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife, and daughter in the matter.

