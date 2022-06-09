Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: BJP Asks CM Vijayan To Come Clean; 'Reveal Sources Of Wealth'

As Swapna Suresh, accused in the Kerala Gold smuggling case, alleged Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's involvement in the scam, Kerala BJP has demanded from the CM to reveal details of wealth that he and his family have accumulated. In a major development in the gold scam case, prime accused in the case Swapna Suresh revealed on June 7 that she had declared in the court that CM Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife and daughter are involved in the case.

Speaking to ANI, Kerala BJP Vice President Radhakrishnan said, "A group of people encroached on her (Swapna Suresh's) residence and forcefully abducted her friend and co-accused Sarith from her flat. Immediately she convened a press conference and she shouted against the government and the Chief Minister that she has nothing to do with. And she has made a political statement first of its kind that CM plays dirty politics. This is the most serious allegation that a CM can face and that too from an accused who is on bail and was kept in 16 months imprisonment."

Gold scam case: Swapna Suresh accuses CM Vijayan, his wife & daughter

BJP's Radhakrishnan further stated that after Suresh's allegation of the involvement of the CM's wife, daughter and other office members of the CM in the matter, it is for the first time in the history of the country that a CM is being accused in a gold smuggling incident.

When asked about CM Vijayan's remarks that Swapna Suresh's allegations were politically motivated, Radhakrishnan said, "Of course the CM said that is a politically motivated statement. At the maximum, she was a power broker. She was acting between the government of Kerala headed by Pinarayi Vijayan and the UAE Consulate. They sought help from her and she sought help from them. It was a mutually benefitted show. That is the maximum involvement of Swapna Suresh in political activity." The Kerala BJP Vice President added that CM Pinarayi Vijayan should respond to each of the accusations made against him which he is not doing.

Congress stages protests, demands Kerala CM's resignation

In the aftermath of the shocking allegations by the accused Swapna Suresh, Congress staged massive protests in Thiruvananthapuram on June 9, and demanded that the CM should step down.

The Kerala gold scam dates back to July 2020, when Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate.

