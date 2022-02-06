Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: CMO Fully Aware Of Activities, Alleges BJP's KS Radhakrishnan

In an update in connection with the Kerala Gold smuggling case, state BJP Vice President KS Radhakrishnan on Sunday lambasted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following prime accused Swapna Suresh's revelations in the case and said that the Chief Minister's Office was completely aware of the smuggling case.

'CMO was fully aware of the gold smuggling activities': Kerala BJP Vice President

Radhakrishnan was quoted by ANI as saying, "The CMO was fully aware of the gold smuggling activities. This fact has been consistently denied by the CM. The question is who appointed Sivasankar as the point of contact. As it has been revealed by Swapna, after having proper discussions with the Consulate General when he visited the CMO in the presence of CM, then the CM appointed Sivasankar as the point of contact. That's very important. And after that, the consulate has been contacting Sivasankar for this thing and that thing."

"Sivasankar in turn had been a constant visitor there in the office of the Consulate General. So the link between Sivasankar and the Consulate General was so established. There are certain doubts regarding the propriety of a bureaucrat who goes regularly to visit a Consulate General of a foreign country. And what was the business of the State of Kerala with that Consulate General?" he added.

Kerala Gold Smuggling Accused Swapna Suresh Tears Into M Sivasankar

On Saturday, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Swapna Suresh spoke on an array of issues-- from her alleged role in the scam to her relationship with M Sivasankar, ex-Principal Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Sivasankar who was also suspended in connection with the case was reinstated on January 4 and appointed as the Principal Secretary in Sports and Youth Welfare. Claiming to have shared a very close bond with the aforesaid bureaucrat, Suresh accused him of "exploiting" her. While denying the allegation that she is the mastermind of the gold smuggling scam, she refused to speculate on the alleged involvement of the Kerala CMO. She accused Sivasankar of using his influence to ensure the NIA's intervention in this matter for suppressing her.

Image: ANI/PTI