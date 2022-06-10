Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Police Fire Water Cannons Against Protesting Congress Workers

On Friday, Kerala Police used water cannons to disperse the Congress workers who marched to Kozhikode Collectorate's office demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case. The youth Congress workers were seen raising anti-Pinarayi Vijayan slogans.

As the protestors tried to march ahead with their protest and break the barricades, the police used water cannons on the Congress workers.

Kerala | Police use water cannons to disperse Congress workers who marched to Kozhikode Collectorate demanding the resignation of CM Pinarayi Vijayan over gold smuggling case pic.twitter.com/mqvBa6BtEN — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

The state Congress wing has been staging widespread protests in Thiruvananthapuram and has alleged that they will further intensify the protest until action is taken against Kerala CM. This came after the key accused Swapna Suresh made massive claims against CM Vijayan accusing him and his family members of being involved in the case.

On Thursday, the Kerala Congress Mahila wing, as well as Youth Congress, staged protests in Kerala's capital where a scuffle broke out between the party workers and police.

The protest witnessed huge vessels being brought to the protest site filled with gold-coloured boxes resembling gold bricks, to drive home the point that allegations along those lines were levelled against the Chief Minister. A similar protest was also witnessed in Kochi on Thursday.

This is a part of some political agenda: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Swapna Suresh, who had promised to make more revelations about the case, accused CM Vijayan’s wife Kamala, daughter Veena and other top aides of being involved in the case as well. Speaking about the claims made by Suresh, CM Vijayan said, “Unsubstantiated allegations have been made from some quarters for narrow political reasons against us. This is part of some political agenda. Such agendas are rejected by the people. After a break, the old things are repeated by the defendant in the case. There is not even a shred of facts in it.” The CM further claimed that the ‘false allegations’ were a part of a larger conspiracy.

Allegations made Swapna Suresh

Suresh raised the allegation before the media in Kochi on Tuesday after giving a statement at a local court as per section 164 of CrPC in a money laundering case that came up during the probe into gold smuggling. A former executive secretary at the consulate, she had pointed out how she was contacted by Sivasankar, the Principal Secretary of CM Vijayan, during his visit to Dubai back in 2016.

"Sivasankar told me that the CM had forgotten to carry a bag, which needed to be taken to Dubai. When the bag was brought to the consulate (in Thiruvananthapuram), we scanned it and realised that it contained currency. I cannot reveal everything about my statement before the court,” she said.

Also, she had talked about the utensils used for cooking ‘biryani’ that were sent to the Cliff House (the official residence of the CM) from the consulate. “So, Biryani being edible, food item has a minimum weight...but the vessels had unusual weight...Also, they were delivered without any security checks or protocol arrangements, upon the instructions- the time & date fixed by Sivashankar," she had said.

The Kerala gold scam dates back to July 2020, when Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs 15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate.