Swapna Suresh, one of the accused in the gold smuggling through diplomatic baggage case, broke down in front of the media in Palakkad on June 11 reiterating her stance against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Responding to the arrest of her lawyer Adv R Krishnaraj, she said she can't afford to keep changing lawyers to fight her case.

Speaking to reporters, Swapna Suresh said, "Why are they attacking me like this. I stick to the statement I gave. Don’t hurt people who are around me. Hurt me, please kill me so that the story will get over".

Swapna Suresh's allegations against CM Vijayan

Earlier on Wednesday, Swapna said that there was no “political or personal agenda” behind her allegation mentioning Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had taken a bag full of currency to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2016.

Sures said on Wednesday, “I don’t have any political or any kind of personal agenda behind giving the statement to the court. What I stated in the statement as per section 164, had already been shared with the investigating agencies in the past. I am facing a threat and my present employer is also facing several hardships due to this.., I have given a statement against CM Vijayan only because there is evidence.”

Following her statement, a team of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) took P S Sarith, another accused in the gold smuggling case, into custody from their flat in Palakkad. He was taken into custody pertaining to a VACB probe in a case related to the state government housing scheme Life Mission, which was implemented with aid from the Red Crescent.

On Tuesday, Suresh raised the allegation before the media in Kochi after giving a statement at a local court as per section 164 of CrPC in a money laundering case that came up during the probe into gold smuggling. Following this, Vijayan responded to the allegation and said that it was part of a “certain agenda” against him.

(Image: Twitter/@ANI/RepublicWorld)