Kerala Gold Smuggling: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Refutes Swapna Suresh's 'baseless' Allegations

In a development, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday denied all allegations put against him by Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case. CM Vijayan dismissed Suresh’s allegations, terming them ‘baseless and politically motivated’. Suresh, made massive allegations against CM Vijayan in a statement in the courts, accusing him of also being a part of the smuggling matter.

Swapna Suresh, who had promised to make more revelations about the smuggling case, accused CM Vijayan’s wife Kamala, daughter Veena and other top aides of being involved in the case as well. However, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has now come forward to dismiss the ‘cheap allegations’ and said that the accused was ‘spreading lies’ against the government. He claimed that the Left Democratic Front government in the state insists on strict action against economic crimes that wreak havoc on the economy.

“Today, through the visual media, some of the references made by the accused in some of the cases were noticed. The state government was the first to ask the central government for a coordinated and effective investigation into the gold smuggling scandal. Subsequent legitimate concerns about investigative methods have been pointed out in a timely manner,” CM Vijayan said in a statement.

'This is part of some political agenda': CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Speaking about the claims made by Suresh, CM Vijayan said, “Unsubstantiated allegations have been made from some quarters for narrow political reasons against us. This is part of some political agenda. Such agendas are rejected by the people. After a break, the old things are repeated by the defendant in the case. There is not even a shred of facts in it.” The CM further claimed that the ‘false allegations’ were part of a larger conspiracy.

“Let those concerned be reminded that if they think that the will of this government and the political leadership can be shattered by spreading lies again, it is in vain,” he said. “It is clear that making such cheap allegations against those who have been with the people in the public sphere for a long time and are moving forward in public life in the face of false allegations is part of a conspiracy. I am confident that our society will respond to those who think that such a person can take advantage of the old allegations,” the CM said.

CM Vijayan reiterated his points and said that the people of Kerala would reject the attacks targeted at the government. “The people will recognize and reject the baseless propaganda aimed at discrediting the Left Democratic Front government which is working for the overall development and social welfare of Kerala,” he said in his statement. The CM’s reply comes after Suresh stirred fresh protests in the state against the government after she accused the CM and his family of being involved in the gold smuggling case.

'Unusual Biryani pots sent to CM home': Swapna Suresh

After making massive allegations against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in a statement in the courts, Swapna Suresh, elaborated on her points in an exclusive conversation with Republic on Tuesday. Speaking to Republic, Suresh highlighted how she was contacted by the Principal Secretary of Vijayan, Sivasankar, during his visit to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates back in 2016.

The Kerala Gold Scam accused also elaborated on how they were told that a Biryani vessel delivered from the UAE Consul-General's residence to CM's residence 'with unusual weight'. "So, Biryani being edible, food item has a minimum weight...but the vessels had unusual weight...Also, they were delivered without any security checks or protocol arrangements, upon the instructions- the time & date fixed by Sivshankar." Having said that, she reiterated that these statements have already been given to the investigating agencies, and there has been 'nothing different' said.

What is the Kerala gold smuggling case?

On 5 July 2020, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith PS, who worked at the UAE Consulate, was apprehended in this regard. Subsequently, Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited and CM’s former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar were also arrested in this case. They are both now out on bail.

