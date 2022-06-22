Kerala Gold Smuggling: Swapna Suresh Quizzed By ED For 6 Hrs; To Appear Again On June 23

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on June 22, interrogated Swapna Suresh, the prime accused of the Kerala gold smuggling case, for almost six hours. According to ANI, Suresh has been ordered to show up on June 23 as well as the interrogation will continue the next day. Formerly an executive secretary at the UAE Consulate-General’s office in Kochi, she is being questioned by ED for her alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case which dates back to 2019.

Gold smuggling case

In July 2019, the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram busted a consignment that was touted as a diplomatic baggage, which had around 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore. Later, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation and arrested Swapna Suresh in July 2020, however, she was released in November 2021. The case reportedly involved two others namely M Sivasankar and Sandeep Nair. Apart from the NIA, the case is also being investigated by ED and the customs department.

Swapna Suresh accuses Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his family

While the investigations to nab the key accused are still underway, Suresh has accused Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife Kamala and daughter Veena of being involved in the scam.

Suresh claimed to inform the court about their alleged involvement. "I have already given 164 statements in court about a threat to my life. I have declared in court about all the people involved in this case. I have also filed a petition seeking protection in court. They are considering it", Swapna Suresh told ANI.

"I have declared in the court about the involvement of M Sivasankar (then principal secretary to Kerala CMO), the honourable Chief Minister, CM's wife Kamala, CM's daughter Veena, his secretary CM Raveendran, then Chief Secretary Nalini Netto IAS, then minister KT Jaleel", she added.

Earlier on June 21, reports emerged that Suresh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for handing over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In her request to PM Modi, she claimed that the case is bigger than the Bofors or 2G scams that were uncovered during the Congress regime.