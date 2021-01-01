Kerala Government Recommends Governor To Convene State Assembly From Jan 8

The Kerala cabinet on Friday recommended to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan for convening the 22nd session of the 14th state Assembly from January 8 onwards. This comes after the state legislative council on December 31 passed a resolution against the new farm laws implemented by the Centre.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the special session, stated that the genuine concerns of the farmers should be addressed and demanded the withdrawal of all the three laws.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had been at loggerheads over the issue of the special session of the Kerala Assembly. The Kerala Government had written to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to convene a special Assembly session which the latter had turned down, after which Vijayan government threatened to move the top court.

Kerala has no APMC system

Incidentally, Kerala is one such state which doesn't have the APMC system while the state government vows to extend support to farmers agitation who want the continuance of APMC Mandi system. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the protests by farmers can create havoc for a large consumer state like Kerala, while demanding from governor Arif Mohammad Khan to convene the special session on December 31, which saw the passage of the resolution against the farm laws. Meanwhile, the Centre of Wednesday engaged in deliberations with the protesting farmers and resolved two of the four agendas put forward by the farmers' unions, while setting the date of January 4 for next phase of deliberations.

Prior to Kerala, the states of Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh had passed laws in a bid to negate the Central farm laws, however, the BJP has earlier contended that states are not competent to negate the three farm laws passed in both houses of parliament, assented by the President.

When Punjab and Rajasthan had passed the laws in respective state assemblies in October to negate the Union farm laws, BJP MP from Rajasthan who has previously also served as Minister of State (MoS) Law, PP Choudhary had then said that these bills or resolutions against the Centre's farm laws are of no use as they will not hold up legally. He had said in October that the attempts by Punjab and Rajasthan governments were inconsistent with the Constitution of India.

"These farm bills are related to the Union list and Concurrent list and the Parliament is competent to legislate on it. The state legislatures are not competent to legislate on these three farm laws. Once the Parliament passes the bill it does not have overriding effects of any other bills," Choudhary had said.

(With ANI inputs)

