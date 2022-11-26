Kerala Government Takes U-turn, Sets Up Detention Centre For Illegal Immigrants

The Kerala government has taken an embarrassing U-turn after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered the Social Justice Department to set up a detention centre for illegal immigrants in Kollam district. Accordingly, a detention centre has been opened in Kottiyam with four detainees as of now. Notably, this move from CM Vijayan's Left-led government is seen as a sharp contrast to what the Chief Minister had said in 2019, that no detention centre would be opened in Kerala.

In 2019, during the countrywide protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had moved a resolution against the contentious act in the state assembly and said that there won't be any detention centres in Kerala. Notably, the resolution was later passed by the Kerala assembly. However, nearly three years after what he said, the Kerala government opened its first detention centre in the state.

#BREAKING | Detection centre opened in Kottiyam, Kerala for illegal immigrants. This was after the Kerala government had earlier stated that such detention centres won't be set up in the state. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/TskmVwWqqD — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that as of now, four detainees are kept in the detention centre in Kottiyam. Three are Nigerian nationals while one is an El-Salvador national. Meanwhile, the Minister of Social Justice, on the other hand, stated that the facility is not a detention centre, but a transit home. Nevertheless, all the facilities that are required for detention centres are being set up in Kottiyam.

Kerala govt takes U-turn, opens detention centre

While speaking in the state assembly in 2019 against the CAA, Kerala CM said, "I received a file which says as per the guidelines, the state detention centres have to be set up and the details can be given to the social justice department. Many dignitaries have signed it. This order was given in 2015, and based on this, the Centre has now moved in. If you ask me what is the stance of this government? I have to say very clearly that this government won’t set up any detention centres."

"I want to make it clear that no detention centres will come up in Kerala. Kerala has a long history of secularism, Greeks, Romans, Arabs, everyone reached our land. Christians and Muslims reached Kerala in the very beginning. Our tradition is of inclusiveness. Our assembly needs to keep the tradition alive," CM Vijayan said in 2019 in Kerala assembly.