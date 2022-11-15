Amid the ongoing tiff, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday intensified his attack on the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government and accused it of interfering in the functioning of the universities in the state. He further accused the state government of making "illegal" appointments for the post of Vice-Chancellors. The statements of the Governor came after the state High Court quashed the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS).

"Job to run universities is with the Chancellor, while the power to run a government is with elected representatives. Give me one instance where I tried to interfere in the business of state government, I will resign at that very moment. I can give you 1001 examples where the state government has interfered in the functioning of Kerala universities," Governor Arif Mohammad Khan was quoted by news agency ANI.

Further accusing the Kerala government of making illegal appointments, the Governor said, "Until last year Kerala had 13 universities and all appointments were illegal. Is there any other state where 100 percent of appointments have been done in violation of the law? Universities have become fiefdoms of the party cadre and their relatives."

"I'm not going to deal with these things. But I can tell you one thing, I think there's enough evidence for you to come to the conclusion that I'm not the type of person who can be pressurised," the Kerala Governor added.

Kerala HC quashes VC's appointment

In a big win for Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, the High Court on Monday quashed the appointment of Dr K. Riji John as the Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS). the development came after the Kerala HC directed the recommendation of the committee as illegal stating Dr Riji does not have 10 years of teaching experience.

The HC further refused to accept the Kerala government's plea to stay the order. Notably, Dr Riji John was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of KUFOS on January 23, 2021.

Kerala government sacks Governor

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government on November 10 issued an ordinance to remove the Governor as the Chancellor of the Kerala Kalamandalam deemed-to-be university. According to the amended rules, the Chancellor's position will now be filled by an "eminent person in the field of Art and Culture appointed by the sponsoring body."

Following this, the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala on November 12 had also sent its ordinance to remove the Governor from the post of Chancellor of universities in the state.