Kerala Governor Heckled By Historian Irfan Habib, Interrupted While Speaking On CAA

Amid nationwide protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was allegedly disrupted by historian Irfan Habib during his inaugural address at the event taking place at Kannur University on Saturday. He also faced protests from some delegates and students. According to tweets posted by the Kerala Governor's official handle, Habib allegedly objected to Khan quoting Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad and shouted that he should quote Nathuram Godse.

In one of the tweet, it was alleged that Habib physically tried to stop him during his address. "Inaugural meet of Indian History Congress does not raise controversies. But at 80th session at Kannur University, Shri Irfan Habib raised some points on CAA. But, when Hon'ble Governor addressed these points, Habib rose from seat to physically stop him, as clear from the video," the tweet read.

Shri #IrfanHabib tried on stage to disrupt inaugural address questioning Hon'ble Governor's right to quote #MaulanaAbdulKalamAzad, shouting that he should quote Godse.He pushed Hon'ble Governor's ADC&SecurityOfficer, who prevented his unseemly gesture #IndianHistoryCongress pic.twitter.com/P7hA2HZQg8 — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) December 28, 2019

Congress holds "Maha Rally" in Kerala against CAA

Meanwhile, BJP slammed the protests as "government-sponsored. "You have every right to protest. But you cannot shout me down", Khan said repeatedly as some of the delegates. The governor also said, "when you shut the door for debate and discussion, you are promoting culture of violence." Later, the Governor told reporters that he had come with a prepared text and was going to speak from it and would not have spoken on the protests. However, since some speakers before him had mentioned about the CAA protests, he was forced to respond.

Kerala CMO issues clarification on detention centres, says, 'No construction plans'

Kerala govt halts work on detention centre

CM Pinrayi Vijayan has already stated that he will not allow the process of the NRC to be implemented in Kerala. Further, he has instructed that work should cease on a detention centre that was underway to temporarily hold foreign nationals facing cases in Kerala. The department of Social Justice(DSJ) in Kerala had sought the total number of such cases from the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB).

Kerala Governor faces protests from delegates at Indian History Congress over CAA

Stating that building a detention centre, even to only hold foreign nationals who commit crimes on Indian soil will alarm citizens of Kerala, the chief minister has ordered that work on the same should be put on hold. Instructions for the detention centre had been given by the centre in the year 2012 when the UPA was in power. Last week, Pinarayi Vijayan had announced that Kerala will halt all activities related to the National Population Register(NPR) citing similar reasons.

RSS and CPI clash during a march in Kerala