Kerala Governor Responds To Oppn Leader's 'recall' Request To Speaker, Says 'most Welcome'

After the Opposition leader of Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala moved to the Assembly Speaker seeking permission to introduce a resolution urging the President to recall the Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan, the Governor responded to the development and said, ‘most welcome’. This comes as Chennithala claimed that the Governor’s criticism of assembly’s resolution against CAA was unfair. Mohammad also reiterated that everyone in a democracy is entitled to have an opinion.

Arif Mohammad Khan reacts to Opposition leader’s action

Reacting to the Opposition leader’s action, the Governor said, “They are most welcome. That is all I can say. We are a thriving democracy, and everybody has a right to have an opinion. I don’t think this kind of thing deserves any comment more than that.”

When asked about Ramesh Chennithala’s accusations stating that it is inappropriate of the Governor to challenge the functional authority of the state and the assembly, Arif Mohammad Khan targeted the media.

The Kerala Governor said, “I have been telling you that please don’t try to project this issue as a confrontation. I am the Constitutional head of the state. I have a right to advise the government. I have a right to warn the government. I have a right to encourage the government and I have a right to counsel the government. I don’t know about others but before I open my mouth, I read the Constitution, I read the law. I become aware of the roles and duties which have been conferred upon me.”

“Also, it is only now that I am coming to know that they have requested something from the assembly Speaker. I am appointed by the President of India. So, if you have any problems with me, you will have to go to the President,” he added.

Opposition Leader’s request to the Speaker

The Leader of Opposition in Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala moved to the Speaker of the Kerala assembly and conveyed that the Governor had crossed the line by stating that the Assembly had no business passing an opinion on a Central law. He also urged the Speaker to consider moving a resolution against the Governor asking the President to recall him. Furthermore, Chennithala said that the Governor should have given his message to the assembly in writing, instead of belittling the house on a mic. He also said that assembly has the right to pass any opinion on the Central law.

