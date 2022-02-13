Kerala Governor Speaks To Republic On Hijab Row; Affirms 'protesting Women Ill-informed'

As the hijab row continues to flare, on Sunday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan stated that the protesting women 'may not be fully informed'. Speaking exclusively to Republic's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy, Khan highlighted how the word 'hijab' appears in Quran as many as seven times, but not once in the context of the attire of women.

"The term hijab means curtain. At the time when Quran was revealed Arabs hardly had wooden doors to their houses. They used to have curtains of cloth. It has been used in that manner, it is for separation, it is for seclusion," Governor Khan explained.

'As far as the attire of a woman is concerned...'

Coming to the topic of the attire of women, Governor Khan said, " There are two verses in the Holy Quran where the word khimar is mentioned, which is like this cloth, it is a scarf, a dupatta, put on your outer garment. It does not even say your bosom. Yes, it has been interpreted, it has been translated, that this scarf you should place on your bosom. They have been given this instruction but there is a context to that."

Elaborating on the context, Governor Khan said, " As you know the medieval society had two sects- free and slave. Once a woman belonging to the free sect, a rich family was eve-teased, and there was an uproar over the same. Thus, to distinguish between a free woman and a slave woman, Khimar was asked to be worn. It was not to obliterate women."

'This government refuses to be blackmailed'

During the exclusive conversation, Governor Khan highlighted how post-independence many came forward to proclaim that they were the spokesperson, representatives of Islam. "By using this type of language, they had in the past forced the government with a majority- more than 400 members in Lok Sabha. They forced them to pass legislation to undo, to reverse the judgment of the Supreme Court. "

"Now, there is a government in power which refuses to be blackmailed, which refuses to accept these claims. Citing the case of Triple Talaaq, he said," In 2017, when the Supreme Court gave judgement in the Triple Talaaq case, the govt did not have majority in Rajya Sabha. But two years later in 2019, the law was passed that the judgement be followed in spirit. It has totally shattered them. Now ,they want to create some situation from which they can get back their lost glory."

'Government has not imposed any dress code'

"Neither has the government imposed any dress code nor has it banned wearing anything. As far as this issue is concerned, it is about an educational institution. When you apply for admission, and you sign the admission form then you enter into a civil contract with the institution that you will follow the discipline which includes dress code," Governor Khan said.

He also outlined that if this dress code was imposed after the girls had taken admission there then there would have been a reason to protest, and said," But if it was in force and they themselves till last year were not using hijab then one has questions that on whose provocation are they doing this?"

He said that it was an attempt to 'push back women in the four walls, in the dark ages', citing how in the recent past women had been taking up new roles, which included that in security forces.

'They've one recipe for themselves, different for others...'

Governor Khan also looked into the pages of history, and said, "Whether it was the khilafat movement, the movement for the partition of the country, or the Shah Bano movement, after 30 years people have realized what a blunder they have committed. How they have been lured into doing something that went against their own interest."

Asserting that the people even in this movement are being provoked, he added, " Just conduct a survey and find out that what are the children of these so-called liberal people wearing to their educational institutions. Are they making them wear hijab? They have one recipe for themselves and another for the common Muslims."