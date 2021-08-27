Kerala Govt Discharges 36 Pending Cases Against MPs & MLAs Sans HC Approval

The Kerala government was under scrutiny after it was discovered that the CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPI government has withdrawn 36 criminal cases against sitting or former MPs and MLAs between September 2020 and July 2021 without obtaining permission from the High Court.



The Kerala government’s move came under the scanner as in a recent verdict, the apex court had held that the state governments are not allowed to withdraw any case against a sitting MP or MLA without obtaining permission from the respective high court.

SC sought details of pending cases against presiding officers

The Supreme court had earlier sought details from all states, regarding the presiding officers and case statistics of the special additional chief judicial magistrate court to try criminal cases against MPs and MLAs, in its August 10 order.

According to an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court by the Registrar General of Kerala High Court, 16 criminal cases were withdrawn from Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court III and 10 criminal cases were withdrawn from Judicial First Class Court IV without the approval of the High Court under CrPC Section 321. In addition, Taliparamba Judicial First Class Magistrate Court had withdrawn five cases, Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court removed four cases, and Mananthavadi Judicial First Class Magistrate Court II withdrew one case.



As of July 31, 2021, 381 charges against MPs and MLAs were pending in the state, according to the document. Thiruvananthapuram has 80 pending cases, while Kollam has 28 pending cases among the districts. In one case, the defendant was found not guilty. There are 12 pending cases in Pathanamthitta and 20 in Alappuzha. There are nine cases outstanding in Kottayam, while 23 cases are ongoing in Idukki. Ernakulam has 75 outstanding cases, which is the second-highest amount in the state. The affidavit also states that there are 14 pending cases in other districts: Thrissur (14), Palakkad (25), Malappuram (7), Wayanad (27), Kozhikode (19), Kannur (33), and Kasaragod (5).

The affidavit was filed after the SC sought the details of cases pending in various other courts against sitting and former legislators. The Supreme Court had recently said that no prosecution against sitting or former MPs and MLAs will be withdrawn without the permission of the High Court of the state concerned.



