'Kerala Govt Not Forthcoming In Taking Action': MoS Muraleedharan On RSS Worker's Murder

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday condemned the brutal murder of an RSS worker during a scuffle with SDPI workers at Vayalar in Alappuzha. He lashed out at the state government for its lackadaisical approach in dealing with the perpetrators of the heinous crime, while asking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take strict action and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"There are certain terrorist agencies in the state. We had seen it on earlier occasions also. Such organisations, even though they have taken the law into their hands, the (state) government is not forthcoming in taking strict action. This is the reason why these groups get encouragement to commit such dastardly acts. He said the Government of India, the Home Ministry will look into all the aspects and take action.

23-year-old RSS Mukhya Shikshak Rahul Krishan aka Nandu was allegedly stabbed to death by SDPI members after a scuffle broke out between the SDPI and RSS workers on Wednesday evening. Eight workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have been taken into custody and according to reports, swords were also recovered from them. It is also reported that six have been injured in the violent clash of which two are said to be in serious condition. The clash occurred after a rally was taken out by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) allegedly making provocative and abusive statements against the RSS.

Earlier, the Popular Front of India (PFI) took out a rally in which persons dressed like RSS cadres and British soldiers were chained and paraded on the street in the Mallapuram district. The street play, which was supposed to be a representation of the 1921 Mapila revolt against the British, saw men dressed as RSS cadres and British soldiers chained and being paraded on the streets followed by PFI members. In the video, PFI members brandishing sticks can be seen marching along with chants of 'Allahu Akbar.

Moreover, PFI leader Anis Ahmed made provocative remarks against the Ram Mandir donation drive. He had asked Muslims not to donate for the construction of the Ram temple because that is an "RSS mandir."

SDPI is a political outfit of radical outfit PFI which is again a revamped version of banned terror organisation SIMI. The Uttar Pradesh government has been demanding a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), accusing it of inciting riots in the state during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

