Kerala Govt Orders Judicial Probe Against ED Pending EC Nod; BJP Makes Idi Amin Comparison

In a big development ahead of the Assembly polls, the Kerala government on Friday decided to conduct a judicial probe against the Enforcement Directorate. This comes in the wake of the state police accusing ED officials of "forcing" gold smuggling scam accused Swapna Suresh to give statements against CM Pinarayi Vijayan. An FIR in this regard was filed by the Crime Branch on March 17 under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 192 (fabricating false evidence), 195-A (threatening any person to give false evidence) among others of the IPC.

The police filed this case in pursuance of the investigation into her voice clip which circulated a few months ago. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the investigation team will be headed by retired judge VK Mohan. However, the probe will become a reality only when the state government receives the green signal from the Election Commission of India. The Kerala government's move is also at odds with the High Court's decision which had directed the state police to not take coercive action against them until March 30.

Gold smuggling scam probe

The Vijayan-led government in Kerala has also been facing heat in the gold smuggling scam ahead with the opposition seeking the CM's ouster. On July 5, 2020, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith PS who worked at the UAE Consulate was apprehended in this regard. Subsequently, Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited and M Sivasankar, the ex-Principal Secretary to Kerala CM were also arrested in this case.

In January 2020, the NIA filed a chargesheet before the Special Court. Claiming that the conspiracy started in June 2019, the agency alleged that the aforesaid persons raised funds and smuggled 167 kg of gold between November 2019 and June 2020 through the import cargo addressed to diplomats at the Consulate General of UAE in Thiruvananthapuram. Moreover, it added that the main accused had planned to smuggle more gold from countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. Holding them responsible for threatening the "economic security of India", the agency revealed that the probe against absconding persons and others who facilitated the crime is underway.