Kerala Govt Sanctions Funds For Renovation Of Ganapati Temple In Thalassery

The Kerala government has given administrative go-ahead to renovate a pond of Kodiyeri Karaltheruv Ganapati temple in the Thalassery constituency. The information was shared by Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker and MLA from Thalassery AN Shamseer, who was embroiled in a controversy following his remarks on Lord Ganesha during an event recently.

Taking to Facebook, Shamseer shared a video of the temple with Ganesh hymns playing in the background and wrote that the renovation work is expected to commence next month. "Kodiyeri Ganesha temple is one of the most ancient temples in Thalassery. A sum of Rs 64 lakh has been sanctioned for the renovation of the temple pool adjacent to this temple. The aim is to renovate the pool while maintaining the pride of the past. After the completion of the procedures, the renovation work of the temple pool can be started by next month,” Shamseer posted.

The post, however, does not specify the budgetary head under which the amount has been set aside or whether the money has been sanctioned by the finance ministry.

It is interesting to note that the announcement comes at a time when Shamseer was accused of insulting Lord Ganapati. While addressing students last month, Shamseer had remarked that the notion that the first plastic surgery was done to Lord Ganapati propagates myths in the place of science. “Ganapati and his form with the head of an elephant and body of a human is a myth,” Shamseer had stated.

Kerala Chief Minister cautions cadres

During a parliamentary committee meeting of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned his party cadres to tread with caution while commenting on sensitive topics related to people’s faiths. "There are chances of misinterpretation of words," Vijayan said during the meet.

BJP demands no-confidence motion against Speaker Shamseer

During a district-level meet of the party in Kozhikode, state general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sobha Surendran demanded that a no-confidence motion be passed against Shamseer for allegedly insulting the Hindu faith.

“The Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) is following the politics of appeasing the minority vote bank and Congress is seen to be supporting them. The Congress must move a no-confidence motion against the speaker in the House," she demanded.

Stating that the BJP will start a protest outside the Assembly from August 10, she repeated that the BJP will not relent until Shamseer apologises.

Myth controversy won’t be debated in the Assembly: Congress

While there was a lot of talk that the Congress, which is the Opposition in the Kerala state Assembly, would rake up the myth controversy on the floor, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan has confirmed that it would not be brought up for the debate in the House. "We will not mention the Ganesh myth in the Assembly," Satheesan noted, adding that there are bigger issues plaguing the Vijayan administration to be discussed in the Assembly.

Satheesan further added that agitation will be held inside and outside the Legislative Assembly on the issue of a fisherman's death at Muthalapozhi in Thiruvananthapuram. "The Opposition is not ready to leave the fishermen to luck, misfortune and fate," he noted.