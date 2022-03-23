Kerala Govt Tells SC Mullaperiyar Dam Is Not Safe, Could Cause Catastrophe If It Breaks

In the latest development, the Kerala government - appearing before the 3 bench judges consisting of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Abhay S Oka, and Justice CT Ravikumar - has told the Supreme Court that the Mullaperiyar Dam is not safe. The government of Kerala, while submitting various submissions in the court, said that the breakage of the dam will have catastrophic results. Mullaperiyar Dam issue is a longstanding dispute between the state of Kerala and its neighbour Tamil Nadu, the government of Kerala has said that the issue is not of water but of the safety of the dam. It is pertinent to mention that the Mullaperiyar Dam is 126 years old, and is built on the Periyar river of the Idukki district in Kerala.

The counsel representing the Kerala government stressed the issue of the safety of the dam and said, "There is more volume of water which is pressing against the dam resulting in less space. If the water level keeps rising, it has to be discharged or released. Seepage is the best indicator of the performance of the dam." The counsel suggested that the only solution to increase the safety around the Dam is to make a new dam downstream of the existing dam. The court shall continue the hearing on March 24.

Kerala files a new affidavit

The Kerala government filed a fresh affidavit in the apex court requesting a fresh review of the safety of Mullaperiyar by an independent panel of experts.

“The terms of reference of the study and details of the agencies for conducting the tests should be shared to the party States and approved by the Supervisory Committee. All tests and investigations should be conducted to check the hydrological, systematic, and structural safety of the dam. The committee should ensure that this exercise is carried out with the participation of the officers of Kerala. The test reports and their findings should be finalised by the supervisory committee and also shared with the state of Kerala. It should be ensured that the study is completed within a definite time frame,” the affidavit reads.

In another affidavit filed before the Kerala government had urged that the proposal to fix the upper rule level of Mullaperiyar dam at 142 feet on September 20 as formulated by Tamil Nadu may be avoided.

In its response to the affidavit filed by Kerala, Tamil Nadu had said that “repeated assertion” of Kerala and petitioners from there in the pleas filed from time to time seek to decommission of the existing dam and construction of a new dam, which is “wholly impermissible” in the light of the apex court verdict on the safety of the dam. "The dam has been found to be hydrologically, structurally, and seismically safe,” Tamil Nadu had said.

(With ANI inputs)