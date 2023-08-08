Kerala Govt To Move Motion In State Assembly Against Centre's Bid To Implement UCC

On the second day of the ninth session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly, the Left government in Kerala will table a motion in the Assembly, demanding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government withdraw its plan of implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will move the resolution under Rule 118 on Tuesday. Vijayan, who is also a senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M), had earlier said, “The Centre's move can only be seen as a plan to implement the majority communal agenda of 'one nation, one culture' by wiping out the cultural diversity of the country.”

The House is likely to pass the resolution unanimously as both the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) front and the United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition seem to be united in their opinion of the implementation of the UCC. Since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has no Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) representation in the state, it looks highly unlikely that any MLA will raise any opposition against the motion.

Earlier, both LDF and UDF and a few other parties had held meetings in parts of the state, opposing the UCC. The CPI(M), Congress, Muslim League and the Communist Party of India have opposed the UCC time and again. CPI(M) had organised a seminar in Kozhikode against the UCC in a supposed bid to get closer to the Muslim representation in the state.

Assembly session to continue till August 24

The ninth session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly, which began on August 7, will continue till August 24. The first day of the session began by paying tribute to late Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and late Speaker Vakkom Purushothaman.

Among some of the other issues to be raised in the Assembly are price hikes and an amendment bill to replace the ordinance to prevent violence against health workers in the state. The government decided to amend the law after Dr Vandana Das' murder, who was allegedly stabbed by an accused brought for medical examination in Kottarakkara, Kerala, on May 10, 2023.