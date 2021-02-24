Kerala Govt To Withdraw Non-criminal Sabarimala & CAA Protest Cases Before Assembly Polls

In a controversial move, the Kerala government on Wednesday decided to withdraw cases against people related to the issue of women's entry in Sabarimala temple and those booked during anti-CAA protests 'that are not serious in nature'. The sudden decision is seen as a politically-calculated move by the ruling CPI(M) and LDF dispensation, in the run-up for the state assembly elections.

It has been a long-standing demand of the Opposition parties, including the Congress and BJP, to take back the cases registered against protestors seeking to uphold the religious customs of the Sabarimala temple. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has either given in to the pressure by the Opposition or attempted to win over the “Hindu vote” by withdrawing cases against the devotees of Lord Ayyappa.

READ | After Congress Promises To Protect Devotees Rights; LDF Says 'It Is Trying To Fool People'

Controversy over Sabarimala temple custom

On September 28, 2018, the SC had lifted the ban on entry of women belonging to all age groups in the Sabarimala temple, which sparked off huge protests across Kerala. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) which manages the shrine, argued that the SC could not interfere with a century-old belief. The ban on entry of women has been justified on the grounds that Lord Ayyappa, the presiding deity is celibate.

On the other hand, the government of Kerala had supported the SC verdict, maintaining that religious practices that clashed with fundamental rights could be set aside. The LDF government had then registered cases against thousands of people who participated in these protests, including Ayyappa devotees who protested against the Supreme Court order.

READ | Congress Rakes Up Sabarimala Row Again; Vows To Pass Law To 'protect Devotees' Rights'

Clean chit to protestors

Changing its stance, however, the government has now withdrawn the charges pressed against the Sabarimala protestors. As the assembly polls are round the corner, the ruling party is looking to garner people's votes, as Sabarimala continues to hold the profit of winning the elections for the LDF. It is pertinent to note that in the last local body elections, BJP had swept the polls in all areas dominated by the devotees of Lord Ayyappa.

Besides this, a total of 350 cases registered against CAA protests have also been withdrawn by the government, right before the release of election dates in the state. Kerala had witnessed massive anti-CAA protests in 2019 and early 2020, demanding that the controversial law be scrapped. Thousands of people had participated in state-wide protests when the BJP-led NDA government enacted the law in December 2019.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Trains Guns On Left Ahead Of Kerala Polls; Claims 'BJP Going Slow On Cases'

READ | Congress claims It 'spearheaded' Anti-CAA Movement; Terms Kerala CM's Decision Superfluous