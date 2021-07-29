'Kerala Govt Tried To Utilise COVID Pandemic For Political Benefits': MoS Muraleedharan

As Kerala continues to battle a massive surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has launched a scathing attack on the state government. In an exclusive interaction with Republic TV, the MoS has asserted that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government tried to utilise the COVID-19 pandemic for politics. His remarks come even as the Kerala government stays mum on the rise of COVID-19 cases.

MoS V Muraleedharan hits out at Kerala government

Speaking about relaxation in recent weeks, Muraleedharan stated that the state government wanted to utilise the pandemic for politics. He also claimed that fake propaganda had been running since the beginning of the pandemic and slammed the state government for their claims on Coronavirus handling.

"The Kerala government has tried to utilise this pandemic for political benefits and that's the whole purpose of these relaxations. In fact, there was fake propaganda right from the beginning of the pandemic when the state government claimed that they have contained the COVID-19 due to their effective management," said Muraleedharan

He further hit out at the Pinarayi Vijayan's government for refusing to follow the ICMR's guidelines of test, track and treat. However, the Kerala government refused to abide by it and instead followed the formula of tracing, tracking and then treating. He hit out at the Kerala government for following unscientific methods and has claimed that it was the reason for the rise in number of COVID-19 cases. He added that the relaxations were put into place in order to appease the vote bank.

"The unscientific management of COVID-19 in Kerala is the reason behind the rise and relaxations were given due to political purpose," Muraleedharan added

The MoS has also hit out at the Congress, which is the main opposition party in Kerala. He slammed Congress for failing to raise issues in the Kerala legislative assembly. The reason for the same he said is IUML being a part of the United Democratic Front (UDF) which is spearheaded by Congress.

"Congress has one approach towards Kumbh Mela, another approach towards Eid," said Muraleedharan

The MoS stated that the pandemic should be approached not on political grounds but on health conditions on the basis of scientific methodology. The Union Minister has opined that Congress should consider taking a stand in the mentioned way, even on a national level. Referring to PM Modi's message of refraining from politics over COVID-19, he urged the state government and Congress to follow it.

V Murleedharan on Congress in Kerala

Speaking on the heckling in the Parliament, Murlaleedharan referred to the Supreme Court's statement that asked members to not to engage in vandalism. He added that the grand old party wants to engage in vandalism in the Parliament. "Congress is trying to do vandalism within the house," the MoS added. He added that the Muslim League dictates the decisions of Congress on Kerala.