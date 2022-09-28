Last Updated:

Kerala Govt Under Pressure After PFI Ban? BJP Urges Pinarayi Vijayan To Expel INL Minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party urged the Kerala government to ask for the resignation of State Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil on Wednesday, September 29.

Sudeshna Singh

The Bharatiya Janata Party urged the Kerala government to ask for the resignation of State Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil on Wednesday, September 29. Devarkovil belongs to the Indian National League (INL), which allegedly has close relations with Rehab India Foundation (RIF). RIF is one of the affiliates of the Popular Front of India (PFI) declared as Unlawful Association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 

K Surendran, the chief of BJP Kerala, addressing the media, said, "How can the representative of a party, which has links with a terror-funding outfit, remain a minister in the CPI(M) government? Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should sack Devarkovil from the Cabinet if the Kerala government honours the sovereignty and integrity of the country."

BJP demands the ban of SDPI, expelling of its leaders in Kerala

Even as the Union Government has banned PFI and its affiliates, like RIF for five years, the organization’s political wing Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has not come under the purview of action.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declares the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an 'unlawful association'," read a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The SDPI, however, was not mentioned. 

However, the BJP is pressing for the expelling of SDPI leaders, and the subsequent ban on the political wing of PFI. K Surendran in an exclusive conversation with the Republic, said, "The Left and Right parties in Kerala, both Congress and CPM is supporting (PFI) for the last many decades. I urge them, both the CPM leadership and the Congress leadership, are you ready to expel the consulate or ward members or Panchayat members where you are ruling together? In many local bodies, Congress and the CPM are ruling with the PFI, SDPI. We definitely want a ban on the SDPI."

