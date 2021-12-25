'Kerala Govt Using Alappuzha Murders To Denigrate RSS', Claims MoS Muraleedharan

In a big statement, Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Saturday said that the Kerala government is utilizing the Alappuzha twin murder issue to denigrate RSS. The statement of the BJP leader came hours after Kerala DGP ordered police officials to prepare a district-wise list of those previously involved in criminal cases, including members of the RSS and the SDPI.

"RSS cannot be equated with SDPI, it is a terror organisation," he said, adding that the criminal list should be impartial without considering the party, a person belonged to. "In Kerala, the largest number of criminals will be from CPIM (Communist Party of India (Marxist) anyway. Cases of thousands of CPIM workers were withdrawn when this government came to power," he said.

Fresh guidelines in the aftermath of twin political murders

As per fresh guidelines issued by Kerala DGP Anil Kant, officials have been told to prepare a district-wise list of those previously involved in criminal cases, including members of the RSS and the SDPI.

The accused against whom a warrant has been issued or those who are absconding will be arrested. Police will also examine whether the accused, who are out on bail, are violating bail conditions. The DGP said that legal action will be initiated against those who are directly or indirectly involved in committing a crime. Inquiries will be conducted to find out the source of funding for criminal activities.

Alappuzha's twin political murders

SDPI state secretary KS Shan was murdered while he was travelling back home. Shan was on a two-wheeler, when a gang in a car intercepted him, hit his bike and stabbed him. He succumbed to his injuries at a Kochi hospital around midnight, the police said. Less than 10 hours later, Renjith Srinivasan, the OBC Morcha state secretary and a member of the BJP state committee, was found murdered after a few unidentified attackers barged into his house and attacked him.

"Such heinous and inhumane acts of violence are dangerous to the state. I am sure that all the people would be ready to identify and isolate such killer groups and their hateful attitudes," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a press conference.

An SIT under DGP Vijay Sakhare has been formed to probe the twin murder. However, so far, it has not been able to nab the killers in both the murders. A few arrests in relation to the cases have been made but they are not directly involved. "They are the ones who gave the necessary help to those who did were involved in murder," said ADGP Vijay Sakhare.

Image: PTI