Kerala Govt Won't Implement Draconian Act Punishing 'offensive' Content With 5 Years Jail

Facing mounting criticism over its controversial amendment to the Police Act via an ordinance, the Kerala government on Monday withdrew its implementation. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that with the announcement of the amendment, different views arose from different quarters and "concerns were expressed by those who supported LDF and those who stood for the protection of democracy."

'Detailed discussions in this regard will be held'

"In this situation, it's not intended to amend the law. Detailed discussions in this regard will be held in the Assembly and further steps will be taken in this regard after hearing the views of all parties," the Chief Minister said.

Amid concerns that the amended law was an assault on freedom of speech and media, the BJP said it would approach the Kerala High Court against the implementation of the new provision that provides for imprisonment up to five years to those making defamatory social media posts.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday signed the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance brought by the CPI-M-led Left front government envisaging addition of Section 118-A to prevent cyber attacks against women and children.

State Law Minister A K Balan on Monday assured there was no need for any concern regarding the new amendment and said it was made in accordance with the changing times. The provision was brought in with the good intention to check to cyberbullying, especially against women, and not aimed at curtailing the freedom of the Press, he said.

"The government will take all necessary precautions to ensure that the act is not misused. It will be implemented only after addressing all concerns in this regard," he said in Palakkad. The section 118-A stipulates either imprisonment for up to five years or a fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both to those who produce, publish or disseminate content through any means of communication with an intention to intimidate, insult or defame any person through social media. It was widely opposed by the Vijayan government's political opponents.

(With agency inputs)