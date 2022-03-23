Kerala Govt's SilverLine Project 'will Displace 30,000 Families' Warns MoS Muraleedharan

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Union Minister of States for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, while speaking about the K-Rail Silver Line Project on Wednesday, alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala is trying to mislead the people of the state on the silver line train project. The Union Minister, who hails from the state of Kerala, said, the rail project will be a disaster and will not help the state in any way. "The project will displace 30,000 families in Kerala," the Minister said.

Muraleedharan said that the K-Rail Silver Line Project is unviable because the government of Kerala has not done any study on the project. He said that the project was unscientifically planned by the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala and was an ecological disaster.

Muraleedharan said that the government of Kerala wants to acquire land for the project and they are putting survey stones across the state. Speaking about the land acquisition and the Chief Minister's announcement of giving four times the value of land to the landowners for the acquisition, the Minister said that the state is already in debt and is facing hardship even paying the pension to the government employees.

He said that the Pinarayi government has already brought the state into debt. He took a jibe at the current government in Kerala and said that lots of announcements had been made in the past but nothing substantial has happened.

Muraleedharan said that the government of India is already planning to implement high-speed train corridors in the country. He said that the Kerala government has not yet taken permission from the Indian railways. The Union Minister emphasised that even the field experts are showing their disapproval of the project.

Protest against the K-rail project

In a noteworthy development regarding the project, local residents disrupted the laying of the survey stones in the land identified for the project in Kozhikode district's Kallai and Mamala near Thiruvankulam in Ernakulam district. According to reports, women were protesting with Kerosene in their hands. The Kerala police detained people demonstrating against the project.

After the people of Madampally were detained, Opposition leaders boycotted the Kerala Assembly session and orchestrated a protest. VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition (LoP), said, "We have boycotted the Assembly session in the evening because of the ongoing agitation against the K-Rail project at Changanassery. Police brutally attacked the people, including women and children. Two days ago, we had raised the issue on the floor of the Assembly and the CM had assured that there won't be police highhandedness against the protestors."

SilverLine Project

The ambitious SilverLine project, praised as the biggest project from the Kerala government, will be developed over a stretch of 540 km from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod by the joint venture of the Kerala government and the Railway Ministry.

The project will not only reduce the travelling time between the two destinations to around 4 hours but it will also have multiple stops at Kollam, Kottayam, Chengannur, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Tirur, Ernakulam, and Kannur, according to the government. The Pinarayi Vijayan government is claiming that the project will provide better connectivity as well as employment.

It is pertinent to mention that Metroman E Sreedharan on Thursday launched a vicious attack on the conceptualisation of the proposed K-rail project, saying it was 'ill-conceived', lacked technical perfection, and is being 'badly executed'.