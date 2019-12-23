Kerala Guv Asked Not To Attend Memorial Function After He Extended Support To CAA

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan did not attend an event on Monday after he was requested by Congress MP K Muraleedharan to not take part in it. Arif Mohammad Khan was earlier invited to a memorial function to mark the 9th death anniversary of Congress leader K Karunakaran but because of his remarks on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), K Muraleedharan who is also the son of K Karunakaran requested him not to attend the event.

'I requested him to keep away from the function'

"The Governor was invited to the function before his remarks on the Citizenship Amendment Act. After he criticized Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Congress I requested him to keep away from the function. K Karunakaran always stood for protecting the secular values of the country. Those making statements against secularism shouldn't participate in a function remembering Karunakaran," Muraleedharan said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday said that CAA has been brought in place for fulfilling the promises made by Mahatma Gandhi and the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru to the victims of partition who were suffering religious persecution in Pakistan. "Today, CAA has been brought to fulfil the promises made by Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru to the victims of partition who were suffering religious persecution in Pakistan," Khan had said to news agency ANI.

Congress-led UDF criticized the Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan came under attack from Congress-led UDF on Sunday for supporting the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, with the Opposition alleging he has stooped to the level of a BJP spokesperson. The Governor, like the BJP, was trying to present a "distorted" version of history, the opposition front said referring to his speech at the Nehru Museum Memorial and Library in New Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking on the topic of "Citizenship institutional and civilizational," Khan had said the Congress had "committed itself in 1947 to accept" the people who have already fled Pakistan and who are likely to flee because their lives and honour were in danger. "It is unfortunate that the Governor who holds the high constitutional post has stooped to the level of a BJP spokesman, "Congress parliamentary party deputy leader in the Kerala Assembly, KC Joseph, said in a statement.

CAA protests across the nation

At least 18 people have died in Uttar Pradesh due to violence during protests, around a thousand have been arrested and many others booked. In the wake of violent protests, on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to calm the situation by assuring that the CAA will not affect a single India citizen irrespective of religion. Despite PM Modi's message, however, protests continue across the country in full swing. On Monday, three mega rallies, two anti-CAA rallies, and one demonstration in favour of the Act were held. Rahul Gandhi led one anti-CAA protest at Delhi's Rajghat while DMK organised another from CMDA office to Rajarathinam Stadium. Meanwhile, BJP's JP Nadda held a counter-rally supporting CAA in Kolkata.

