Kerala Guv Hits Out At Lack Of Action Over 2019 Heckling Incident Amid Face-off With Govt

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan slammed the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Kannur University for not taking action against people, including historian Irfan Habib, who allegedly tried to assault him during his speech at the institution during the inauguration of the Indian History Congress in 2019. The leader also alleged that when people in the state are being apprehended for wearing black clothes, there is no action taken against those who assault the person holding the topmost constitutional post in the state.

Notably, Governor Khan has accused Kannur VC Gopinath Raveendran of being a conspirator of the alleged attack on him during the event at the varsity amidst the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) agitations in the country.

Root of the problem

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan hit out at the ideologies that had come into the picture from 'outside.' Terming the Kannur VC as an ‘out and out criminal’, Khan said, “Raj Bhavan wrote twice (To Kannur VC) to send the report (on the alleged assault on him during the Indian History Congress inauguration in December 2019’), he replied he wasn’t a security expert. To give evidence, you need to be a security expert?” asked Khan.

The Governor added, “They feel that using force, compulsion, and overawing somebody is politically justified. They use all these weapons against people who hold a different viewpoint,” and cited the example of the opposition shown by Irfan Habib to the decision of the VC of Aligarh Muslim University to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an event at the institution.

Khan said in this case, Irfan Habib didn’t adopt violent means, “Why did he not indulge in violence, the way he indulged in Kannur? Because he knew that Chief Minister in Uttar Pradesh is Adityanath Yogi and if he tries to use violence, what will be done to him, he knew it well.”

Governor at loggerheads with state government

The Kerala state government and Governor are at loggerheads over the alleged assault and heckling of the latter when he was invited to inaugurate the Indian History Congress in December 2019. At the moment he was about to rise to address the gathering, most of the people from the audience rose and protested against Governor Khan’s views on the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was a burning issue then.

The second issue is over the alleged decision of the state government to dilute the rights of the Governor in selecting the vice chancellors at the universities. According to the Universities Amendment Bill tabled in the Kerala Assembly, the members of the Search Committee have been increased from 3 to 5 so that the government has the upper hand in choosing the Vice-Chancellors whereas the powers of the governor were likely to be curtailed. This also comes amid the Governor staying the appointment of a professor with CPI (M) links.