Kerala Guv Pans CM Vijayan Govt Over University Law Amendment Bill; 'Won't Allow Erosion'

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan slammed the state government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday over the University Laws Amendment bill and said that he won't allow the erosion of autonomy of universities.

Speaking to reporters on the University Laws Amendment bill, Arif Mohammed Khan said that all the appointments in the universities will be made on a merit basis and slammed the government by saying that he will not give authority to appoint vice-chancellors to CM Pinarayi Vijayan's government in the state.

"Everything will be considered on merit. The government cannot be given the power to appoint Vice Chancellors. I am saying it clearly, this will amount to executive interference," Arif Mohammed said. Adding further he said, "The Chief Minister (Pinarayi Vijayan) had written to me assuring me that there will be no interference and now they are proposing that they will appoint Vice-Chancellor. That would mean the erosion of autonomy of educational institutions."

The Kerala Governor said that as long as he is the governor of the state, he won't allow the dilution of the autonomy of the universities in the state. "As long as I am here, I won't allow the erosion of the autonomy of universities... Underqualified and unqualified people, because they belong to the personal staff of the Chief Minister, cannot be allowed to be appointed," Governor Khan said. He added, "The institutions belong to Kerala, not to the ones dressed in little brief authority."

It is significant to mention that Kerala Assembly on September 1 passed the controversial University Laws Amendment bill which intends to limit the Governor's discretion in choosing vice-chancellors. Notably, the bill has been pending before the Governor ever since.

On Thursday, speaking to the media, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that the University Laws Amendment Bill recently passed by the state assembly seeks to legalise illegalities and he would not allow it. He also alleged that the University Laws Bill was aimed at appointing unqualified relatives of the Chief Minister and other ministers of the state on the rolls of universities.