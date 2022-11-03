Kerala Guv Raps CM Vijayan For Leadership That Instills 'fear'; 'Crossing Lakshman Rekha'

Lashing out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his way of working, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan claimed that there is a “Fear Regime” under him. While speaking to ANI, the Governor made further accusations against the Chief Minister and criticised him for 'not responding to phone calls'.

On November 3, while speaking to ANI, Khan said, “A secretary of India wanted to come and meet me and then he suddenly came to know that the CM is also staying here. He called my staff and said I won’t come today, otherwise, they will report to him.”

Khan further claimed that the people who go to public meetings wearing black shirts get arrested, and questioned ''Is this not a fear regime?” Khan expressed his angst against the CPIM leadership and also spoke about the gold smuggling case, which dates back to 2019 when around 30kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore was smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage and was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.

'A reflection of Kerala CM’s capability'

Speaking on the gold smuggling case, Khan also stated that he had not made any allegations about Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the gold smuggling case. Khan said, “There are issues in which I must interfere. I did not make any allegations.”

Further, Governor Arif Khan said, “CM’s Secretary who was sacked was patronising those involved in the case without CM’s knowledge? If yes, then it's a reflection of the CM's capability.” The Governor further said, ''Kerala CM is not responding to his calls,'' and added “for one month, I returned every file relating to the University (row). There is a ‘Lakshman Rekha’ for everybody. CM not responding to the call of the governor is crossing Lakshman Rekha.''

Kerala Governor thows open challenge to CM Vijayan

After slamming the Kerala Chief Minister claiming that there is a “fear regime” when it comes to the Vijayan administration, Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan threw an open challenge to CM Pinarayi Vijayan stating that he will resign as Governor if the Chief Minister gives “one example of political intervention.”

Responding to a query about Kerala CM's allegation that Khan's intervention in the state universities is part of a plan to bring them under the control of the RSS during a press conference, the Governor said, ''He is saying that I am doing this (action against VCs) to bring RSS people. If I have nominated even one person, not just of RSS, any person, using my authority, then I will resign. Will he be able to resign if he is not able to prove it?”

On November 2, Vijayan accused Khan of running a parallel government. ANI reported that Vijayan claimed that the repeated intervention in the States universities should be seen as part of a plan to bring them under the control of the “Sangh Parivar” and “saffronise higher education.” The Kerala Chief Minister expressed his anger over Khan seeking the resignation of Vice chancellors.

Image: PTI