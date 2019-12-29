"Don't Get Misled By Power-hungry People": Kerala Guv Slams His Heckler Irfan Habib

Amid nationwide protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan spoke to Republic TV on Sunday, after he alleged that he was heckled by historian Irfan Habib. He alleged that he was stopped from quoting Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad and Irfan Habib allegedly asked him to quote Godse. He also said that he was forced to speak on CAA as the others spoke about it.

"They are not letting me talk, he wants to silence the response. He is attacking physically. I was just giving an example that even Mahatma Gandhi invited Godse to talk but this - Irfan Habib, they are not letting me speak. He said I should quote Godse. Such intolerance from a historian, what should I say. I leave it on people to decide," he said.

Kerala Guv on CAA

Speaking to Republic TV, he said: "I have given invitation to many religious gurus to have a word. I called all of them to discuss CAA and they had a cordial discussion with me. Religiously persecuted cannot be clubbed with those who came here for economic opportunity. I don't think those who are protesting are doing it on behalf of the community. My message to people is that don't get misled with those who are power-hungry. When Irfan Habib engaged in a physical scuffle, others followed him and then raised slogans and did ruckus."

Earlier, on Saturday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was allegedly disrupted by historian Irfan Habib during his inaugural address at the event taking place at Kannur University on Saturday. He also faced protests from some delegates and students. According to tweets posted by the Kerala Governor's official handle, Habib allegedly objected to Khan quoting Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad and shouted that he should quote Nathuram Godse.

In one of the tweet, it was alleged that Habib physically tried to stop him during his address. "Inaugural meet of Indian History Congress does not raise controversies. But at 80th session at Kannur University, Shri Irfan Habib raised some points on CAA. But, when Hon'ble Governor addressed these points, Habib rose from seat to physically stop him, as clear from the video," the tweet read.

Shri #IrfanHabib tried on stage to disrupt inaugural address questioning Hon'ble Governor's right to quote #MaulanaAbdulKalamAzad, shouting that he should quote Godse.He pushed Hon'ble Governor's ADC&SecurityOfficer, who prevented his unseemly gesture #IndianHistoryCongress pic.twitter.com/P7hA2HZQg8 — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) December 28, 2019

