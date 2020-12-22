Kerala Guv Turns Down Govt's Request To Convene Special Assembly Session Against Farm Laws

Turning down the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government's request, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan rejected the proposal to convene a special Assembly session, PTI sources said on Tuesday. The LDF government had sought a special Assembly session to pass a resolution against the three farm laws implemented by the Centre which have created a nationwide stir. The Kerala Governor has sought an explanation from the state government on the need to convene such a special session since the Budget Session is all set to be held on January 8, 2021.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan turns down LDF government's move for special assembly session on Wednesday to pass resolution against three central farm laws: Assembly sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 22, 2020

The Kerala Government has been against the three farm laws and has also said that it will move the Supreme Court to negate them. As per sources, the state's agriculture minister VS Sunil Kumar is also set to meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan to give him more clarity on the special Assembly session. Previously, Congress-ruled governments in Punjab. Chhatisgarh and Rajasthan drafted bills to negate the impact of the three laws which received the President's assent on September 24. The three laws in contention are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

READ | UP Congress To Bang Thalis Outside Residence Of MPs Tomorrow In Solidarity With Farmers

Kerala govt to move SC

On December 7, the Kerala government had said that it would move the Supreme Court against the three laws. The state's Agriculture Minister had alleged that the Centre is 'centralising power' on themselves by 'violating' the Constitution in favour of the corporates. "According to the Constitution, the central government does not have the power to make laws unilaterally on matters which come under the purview of the state government. But what has happened now is the blatant violation of the Constitution," he had said.

READ | Maha BJP Leaders Meet Anna Hazare, Urge Him Not To Go On Hunger Strike Over Farm Laws

Farmers' protest continues

Amid the ongoing impasse between farmers and the Centre, protesting unions' leaders have now remarked that they would write to British MPs and urge them to refrain Prime Minister Boris Johnson from visiting India until their demands are not met by the Union government. The British PM is slated to be the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations are Rajpath. Meanwhile, the Union Government has also written to the unions seeking a date for the next round of discussions. A decision on the proposal sent by the Centre will be taken tomorrow, farmers said on Tuesday.

Furthermore, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar gave 8 concrete assurances to farmers via an open letter. On December 20, the Centre asked the 40 protesting unions to provide details of all remaining concerns and fix a convenient date for the resumption of talks. The PM will not only release the next tranche of PM-Kisan worth Rs.18,000 crore to 80 million farmers but also chat with some of them virtually on Friday.