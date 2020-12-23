Kerala Guv Writes Back To CM, Sets 'record Straight' On Row Over Special Assembly Session

As the standoff between the Kerala Governor and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan continues, the Head of the State, Arif Mohammad Khan has hit back with a letter citing his reasons for turning down the cabinet's request to convene a special Assembly session. In his letter to the Chief Minister on Wednesday, the Governor has highlighted that the cabinet had initially requested to summon the Assembly on January 8, for which he immediately gave approval, but the request was later withdrawn and instead, permission for a special session on December 23 was sought. He has also alleged that despite repeated efforts, CM Vijayan 'refused' to share the proceedings that led to the cabinet's decision to cancel the scheduled session for January 8 and instead seek an hour-long session on December 23.

"If I may put the record straight, the cabinet had decided on 17.12.2020, that a session of the Assembly be held from 8th January 2021. The file reached my office on 18.12.2020 at 6.30 pm. December 19 and 20 being holidays, the file was put up before me on 21.12.2020 in the forenoon and I gave my approval immediately to the notification to summon the Assembly on 08.01.2021. After approval, the file was returned to your office on the same day in the forenoon itself.," Governor Khan detailed in his letter to CM Vijayan.

'I am in agreement with you'

"In the afternoon of 21.12.2020, I received another note from your office saying that “the government have decided to withdraw the recommendation to convene the Session and further decided that a special session of the Assembly be held on 23rd December 2020 to discuss some serious issues”, and sought my approval to summon the assembly accordingly. The note did not mention any reason for change of the decision except saying 'to discuss some serious issues'."

Governor Khan also emphasized on the various occasions where he has agreed with the Chief Minister on several decisions including the recent Ordinance amending the Kerala Police Act which had to be withdrawn due to public outcry. "In my queries, I have not raised any Constitutional issues rather on most points that you have mentioned, I am in agreement with you. But they do not respond to the basic question that is related to summoning the Assembly on short notice or emergently," he wrote.

The Governor criticised Vijayan for not responding to his questions over the need to convene a special session of the Assembly. Khan said that instead of replying, Vijayan had chosen to 'bring in extraneous issues' which the Governor had not raised at any stage. He also expressed displeasure over the fact that the CM's letter was leaked to media even before it was received by the Governor.

Guv turns down Vijayan's request

Disappointed by the Kerala Governor Mohammed Arif Khan's standoff with his government by rejecting the recommendation for a special assembly session, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written a letter to the head of the state defending the move to convene a special assembly. Responding to Governer's query of the government's 'urgency to convene a session', the Chief Minister clarified the protest by farmers can create havoc for a large consumer state like Kerala. Vijayan pointed out in the letter that the Governor has violated Article 174 (1) by his act. The LDF government had sought a special Assembly session to pass a resolution against the three farm laws implemented by the Centre which have created a nationwide stir.

