Kerala In-flight Protest: Court Directs To Register Case Against CPI(M)'s EP Jayarajan

A Kerala court on Wednesday directed to register a case against LDF convenor EP Jayarajan in connection with the incident of youth congress workers protesting against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inside a flight last month. This comes two days after the IndiGo airlines banned Jayarajan for the same reason.

On June 13, three Youth Congress workers boarded the IndiGo 6E flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram. After the flight landed, they raised slogans against CM Vijayan who was on board, demanding his resignation over the allegations raised by the gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.

Enraged by the protest, Jayarajan allegedly pushed the two leaders, causing chaos at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. The two protestors were soon detained by police and later remanded by a local court. They were charged with an attempt to murder among other sections of IPC and Aviation laws.

IndiGo bans CPI(M) leader Jayarajan

It is pertinent to mention that EP Jayarajan has been banned from travelling on international as well as domestic flights of IndiGo for a period of three weeks, while the Congress workers have been barred for 2 weeks from using the service of the airlines. However, Jayarajan stated that he hasn’t received any information on the flight ban.

In accordance with the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 3- AIR Transport Series M Part VI Issue II, IndiGo had referred the matter to the Internal Committee for Adjudication on Unruly Passengers and No Fly List ("Internal Committee") constituted in terms of the CAR. The Internal Committee on July 16, passed its final order. "Internal Committee unanimously holds the unruly passenger LDF convenor EP Jayarajan guilty of Level II offence under the CAR and further in view of the repenting attitude of the respondents, the committee holds that the passengers shall be banned for a period of 03 (three) weeks from the date of passing of this order and accordingly put above passenger in 'no-fly list'," the order stated.

