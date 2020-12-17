Kerala: K. Sudhakaran Calls For 'effective & Energetic' Leadership After Election Drubbing

Following the Congress party's drubbing in the Kerala civic polls, party MP K. Sudhakaran has hit out at the state leadership, opining that the grand-old party could not survive in the state without a strategy and 'energetic' leadership. "Next week I am going to see the national leadership, re-thinking is invertible as far as leadership is concerned in Kerala. We have to find some effective and energetic leadership. We can not face this crisis with this jumbo committee," he said.

"We have to get accountability, otherwise, we can not face this coming public election. I will try to convince the national leadership otherwise in this atmosphere we can not face the LDF and their strategy. We are nothing before their strategy and leadership, otherwise, we can not survive," said the Congress leader.

It is important to mention that 72-year-old K. Sudhakaran had raised concerns over leadership earlier as well and had announced that the Congress Leadership needed a complete overhaul. Unlike the current leadership in the state, headed by KPCC President Mulappally Ramachandran, Sudhakaran reportedly does not have a close relationship with the Gandhi family. The leader had earlier tried to get the position of KPCC president but was denied so.

Kerala civic polls

Despite labeling serious charges of corruption against the LDF during its high-octane campaigning, the Congress-led UDF failed to perform in the Kerala polls. Out of the six corporations, the UDF lost 5 in the state including stronghold Kochi Corporation, which has been under the UDF for the last ten years. Notably, the Kochi corporation has a high concentration of Christians, Nairs, and Muslims— all of whom are traditional voters of Congress.

Additionally, the loss of the Mayor candidate N Venugopal by one vote in Kochi Corporation North Island ward has pointed to the possibility of an inner revolt within the party. It is been alleged that the party leaders themselves voted against him in favor of the BJP candidate.

