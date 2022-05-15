Kerala: Kejriwal Joins Hands With Twenty20 Party For Bypoll In Thrikkakara Constituency

In a major development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced at his party will be fighting the Thrikkakara assembly byelection in alliance with the local Twenty20 party under the banner of 'People Welfare Alliance'.

It is important to mention here that the by-election in the Thrikkakara assembly constituency has been set for May 31 by the Indian Election Commission. The votes will be counted on June 3.

Announcing the alliance with Twenty20 with party head Sabu Jacob in attendance, the Delhi CM said, "Now, there will be four political alliances in Kerala--LDF, UDF, NDA & the name of our alliance will be People's Welfare Alliance."

Arvind Kejriwal in Kerala

The eradication of corruption was the party's first victory, according to the AAP supremo, who was speaking about the work of his administration in Delhi. He added that previously, every government-related citizen service such as receiving a ration card, electricity connection, water connection, caste, birth, or death certificate, involved bribing the relevant official.

Lauding his government he said, "After AAP came to power, there is no need to pay money for citizen services, they are directly home delivered to the citizens. We issued a telephone number 1076 for the citizens to call and ask for government services, which are provided as per their convenience without any need to make endless visits to the government offices."

Delhi Cm further claimed that the AAP has eliminated corruption not just at the citizen level, but also at the level of government operations.

"The previous regimes embezzled money by inflating the project cost. However, AAP has started saving money on government projects. Using the same money, we are now providing free electricity to the citizens. Delhi provides electricity without any power cuts. Hitherto power cuts to the tune of 8-10 hours were an everyday affair. In Delhi, the invertor and generator shops have gone out of business. The same can be done in Kerala, only on one condition - an honest government," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal also said that Delhi's 2 crore people receive free healthcare. He added that the Delhi government's Mohalla clinics provide free health care in areas near people's homes.