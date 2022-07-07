After CPI(M) MLA Saji Cherian resigned as a Minister on Wednesday, Kerala's Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan questioned the stance of CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Accusing Cherian of propagating the ideology of second RSS chief MS Golwalkar, Satheesan told Republic TV in an exclusive conversation that the CM was yet to clear his stance. Lamenting that CPI(M) did not ask for the resignation of the Fisheries and Culture Minister, the senior Congress leader also called upon the police to register an FIR against him for insulting the Constitution.

VD Satheesan remarked, "The opposition welcomes his decision to resign. But unfortunately, the Minister who has resigned is still on the same stance. He is saying that what he said is right. He is saying that what he said is misinterpreted by the media. That means he is still on the stand that he defamed the Constitution of India, defamed the architects of the Indian Constitution, and ridiculed the world's democracy and secularism. So our allegation was his speech was having a resemblance with the ideology of the Sangh Parivar. What RSS founder Golwalkar said in his book 'Bunch of thoughts'- the same opinion is there."

"This is his independent decision. That means the CPM party, its state leadership and Central leadership have not directed the Minister to quit the office. So, we want to know what is the opinion of the CPM state leaders and the Central leaders. The Chief Minister of Kerala is still keeping mum. He is not saying anything. The people of Kerala want to know the reaction of the Chief Minister of Kerala," he added.

The Congress MLA stressed, "Prima facie, there is an offence. Saji Cherian committed an offence. It is a clear case. So many people have filed complaints before the particular Station House Officer, Superintendent of Police and the DGP. Then, the police has to register an FIR and start an investigation. Unfortunately, even after 24 hours, the police is not registering the FIR. We will try to avail legal means. Because this is not a fight against an individual, this is a fight to protect the Constitution."

Saji Cherian's controversial remarks

Speaking at an event at Mallapally in Kerala's Pathanamthitta municipality recently, Saji Cherian made controversial remarks against the Indian Constitution. He opined, "Everyone says that India has written a beautiful Constitution and is the most important aspect of the country. However, I would say that the Constitution is written to rob the common man in India. An Indian wrote a Constitution that was prepared by the British and has been practiced in this country for the past 75 years. The Constitution has only looted the people".