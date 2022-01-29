Kerala: LoP Satheesan Writes To Sitaram Yechury, Demands Withdrawal Of Lokayukta Ordinance

In the light of the CPI (M)-led Kerala government bringing an ordinance to dilute the Lokayukta's powers to take legal action against corrupt public servants, Opposition leader VD Satheesan has now written a letter to CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury regarding the same. Satheesan, in his letter, has urged the CPM-led state government to withdraw from the Lokayukta amendment. He claimed that the ordinance contradicts the government’s ideologies and thus demanded the withdrawal of the same.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan on Friday wrote a letter to CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury demanding the government to refrain from moving forward with the Lokayukta amendment. The Congress leader claimed that the ordinance contradicted the progressive stances taken by Yechury and the CPM in strengthening the Lokpal and Lokayukta laws. He further urged that the move was paralyzing Lokayukta's teeth and nails in the system.

Leader of Opposition writes to Yechury over Lokayukta ordinance

The Leader of the Opposition, in the letter, claimed that the political morality of the CPM was being questioned by the ordinance. He further added that the move would prove that the ruling party's stance against corruption so far was merely to deceive the people. He further reiterated that the move would weaken the Lokayukta so that any case filed against the government becomes irrelevant.

“Your good self may be reminded that in this country, the common man has very little recourse against executive corruption,” Satheesan noted in his letter. Leader of the Opposition’s request to Yechury seeking direction to the CPM-led government and the Kerala unit of the party to withdraw from the amendment comes amid rising political tensions in the state. “I, therefore, request you to intervene in this matter and direct the State CPM headed government to refrain from moving forward with this extremely regressive legislation that will render the Lok Ayukta toothless,” the opposition leader said in his letter.

Kerala Govt brings ordinance to dilute Lokayukta's powers

In a controversial move, the CPI (M)-led Kerala government decided to bring an ordinance to dilute the Lokayukta's powers to take legal action against corrupt public servants. The amendment of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act 1999, would transfer powers to the state government to “either accept or reject the verdict of the Lokayukta, after giving an opportunity of being heard.’’ The Kerala cabinet last week recommended the governor to issue the ordinance to amend Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999.

As per the proposed amendment, the Lokayukta's powers will be limited to making recommendations or sending reports to the government. The Lokayukta is a robust anti-corruption system that keeps a check on cases of corruption by government officials and has worked as an effective tool ever since the Act was promulgated in 1999. In the previous LDF regime, higher education minister KT Jaleel was forced to resign after Kerala Lokayukta found that he had abused the power of his office. Jaleel was accused of illegally appointing his relative with the state minorities development corporation.

