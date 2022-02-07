Kerala LoP Slams Governor-govt 'collusion' Post Approval Of Lokayukta Amendment Ordinance

After Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan signed an ordinance clipping the powers of Lokayukta, Congress registered in its objection in no uncertain terms. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Monday, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan asserted that this ordinance was unwarranted as no court of law had declared the existing Lokayukta Act "unconstitutional". Moreover, he accused the Governor of colluding with the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government to give his approval to decisions despite not being in favour of them personally.

Congress leader VD Satheesan remarked, "Cases against the Chief Minister are pending before the Lokayukta. That is why after 22 years the legislature has passed this Act, they found that this is unconstitutional. Then, we approached the Governor and we have made some complaints. Then, the government has given some reply. Then, we filed a rejoinder. We categorically stated that the Supreme Court has made it very clear that no person is authorized to say that a law passed by the legislature is unconstitutional until and unless a competent court orders otherwise."

"Here, there is no court verdict that Section 14 of the Lokayukta Act is unconstitutional. We had earlier stated that there are middlemen working for the settlement between the Governor and the government. In the appointment of the Kannur University Vice-Chancellor, the Governor colluded with the government to appoint an illegal appointment. But further he has stated that I was under pressure to do this illegal and irregular act. He was not ready to accept the Chancellor's post. Again there was a settlement. Now he has taken charge as the Chancellor," he added.

The Lokayukta amendment ordinance

The aforesaid ordinance amends Section 14 of the Kerala Lokayukta Act, 1999 which empowers the Lokayukta or the Upa-Lokayukta to issue a declaration directing any public servant including the Chief Minister to vacate his post if the complaint against him is proved. The amendment reportedly allows the competent authority i.e the Governor, the Chief Minister, or the government to reject such a declaration after giving an opportunity to be heard. The opposition cried foul over the timing of this move citing the pendency of complaints against Vijayan and state Higher Education Minister R Bindu.

The state government's decision is also perceived as a fallout of the resignation of KT Jaleel as the Higher Education Minister during Vijayan's previous tenure as the CM. This came after the Lokayukta report charged him with "nepotism, abuse of power and favouritism" in giving a government appointment to his second cousin by altering norms and directed him to step down. As per the complaint filed by Muslim League youth leader Muhammad Shafi in 2018, Jaleel's cousin Adeeb was appointed as the general manager in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation by flouting rules.