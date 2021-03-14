Kerala Mahila Congress Chief Shaves Head On Being Denied Ticket, BJP Calls It 'sad'

Kerala Mahila Congress chief Lathika Subash's act of tonsuring her head in front of the Congress's office in Thiruvananthapuram after being denied a ticket has attracted a lot of reactions, including that from the members of the Congress party.

Among the first reactions was that from Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. Expressing grief over the incident, Chennithala said, "I don't know why she did that. She wanted a seat that was already taken and saying that we didn't try would be wrong. We tried to talk to our allies but up to no good." READ | Cong releases Kerala list of candidates; Oommen chandy, Ramesh

"We tried to give her another option, but since it was her home constituency, she wanted to contest from there. We tried our best but we are in an alliance with the left and the UDF, and the conversations with them regarding the matter did not work out," said another Congress leader Tariq Anwar.

Meanwhile, BJP has also reacted to the incident. Describing it as a sad and shameful act, BJP leader Khushboo Sundar opined, "One woman has to go to such an extent to show her protest, and still there is no one to listen to her."

Kerala Congress releases candidate list

Amid protests from various factions of Congress, state president Mullappally Ramachandran announced the names of 86 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls. Top names include - Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Padmaja Venugopal and Former Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan. The list which saw several older leaders being dropped indicates a 'generational shift as wanted by Rahul Gandhi', added Ramachandran.

Congress' Kerala push

In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF is the main contender to the Left-led LDF. Kicking off its 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra', Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has vowed to bring legislation to protect the rights of the Ayyappa devotees when the UDF is voted to power. Rahul Gandhi has also visited the state multiple times, campaigning for UDF. Congress has repeatedly called for CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation over a host of issues - Gold smuggling probe, Sandalwood probe, COVID handling, Sabarimala issue, Sprinklr row, Police social media order etc. Elections will take place in a single-phase in Kerala, with the polling of votes on April 6 followed by counting and declaration of results on May 2.