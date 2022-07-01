Last Updated:

Kerala Man On Two-wheeler Allegedly Hurls Bomb At CPIM Headquarters In Thiruvananthapuram

A man allegedly hurled a bomb at the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) headquarters in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram in the wee hours of Friday.

Ajay Sharma
Kerala

In a shocking development, a man allegedly hurled a bomb at the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) headquarters in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram in the wee hours of Friday (July 01). The incident has been caught on CCTV wherein a bike-borne man was seen hurling a bomb at CPIM headquarters in the AKG Centre area of the city. As per the visuals, the man fled after throwing the bomb at the ruling party's office.

After the incident, enraged CPIM workers gathered outside the party headquarters. Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal condemned the attack and called the alleged attack on CPIM's office an "organised attempt" to disrupt the law and order situation in the state. The Kerala minister also requested the people of the state to peaceful protests against the alleged attack. "It is an organised attempt to create a stir in Kerala. We hope the police will book the miscreants involved. We request the people of Kerala to peacefully protest against it,” KN Balagopal told ANI.

Speaking to ANI over the alleged attack on CPIM's headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, party's political bureau member Mariam Alexander Baby appealed to party workers to stay calm, urging them to resort to peaceful demonstrations. "We appeal to party workers to remain calm and resort to only peaceful demonstrations. Police will be probing the incident. As and when they get evidence, we hope police apprehend those behind it," MA Baby said.

CPIM attacks Congress over alleged attack in Thiruvanathapuram

MA baby further added that the Kerala assembly session is going on and accused Congress and UDF of creating chaos in the state. "The Assembly session is on. Congress and United Democratic Front (UDF)do not want democratic discussions, they want chaos. We hope Congress leadership would ask the state leadership to refrain from such an undemocratic attitude," he told ANI.

CPIM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan also lambasted the Congress-led UDF which is the opposition in the state and said that with the attack on the party's headquarters, UDF is trying to provoke them. "With this attack at AKG Center, UDF is trying to provoke. We will take out a peaceful protest against it,” said Balakrishnan, ANI reported.

State Committee member of CPIM Kerala and President of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), AA Rahim accused Congress of the attack. "CPI(M) headquarters, AKG centre was attacked by Congress criminals. They threw a bomb at the office. I condemn this attack and appeal to our cadre to hold a peaceful protest against it," he told ANI. Notably, the Kerala police have started an investigation into the matter that took place in the AKG centre area of Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention that this alleged bomb attack on CPIM headquarters comes following the alleged vandalism of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office in Kerala.

