In a shocking defence of China, CPI(M) leader and Kerala Local Self Governments' Minister MV Govindan justified the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. He was responding to Congress MLA Sunny Joseph's question during a discussion on the Kerala Employment Guarantee Workers’ Welfare Fund bill in the state Assembly. During his speech, Govindan who is a member of the CPI(M) central committee also supported China's brutal crackdown of the protesters in Hong Kong.

Kerala Minister MV Govindan remarked, "I am telling you, Hong Kong is a part of China. I will tell you why I am saying it. It is not formed through people's revolution like the people's republic of China. It became a part of the People's Republic of China through a contract. Two countries and two economic policies. Let me tell you, we are not agreeing to the massacre incident in Tiananmen Square. Yes, we agree that there was tension prevailing there. When Soviet Russia was destroyed, there was a misconception that they can destroy China too and it was the reflection of the attempt made by the counter-revolutionary people which happened in Tiananmen Square."

Accusing the Left of being pro-China historically, BJP spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan remarked, "The Communist people are always with the Chinese even in 1958, 1962 and the Doklam issue. At the time of the Doklam issue, the state secretary of the Communist Party Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan openly criticised India's stance and openly supported the Chinese. All parties except the Communist Party were against the Chinese aggression in 1962. CM EMS Namboodiripad was the Chief Minister and the supreme authority of the Communist Party here stated that there is aggression from the part of India not from China."

What is the Tiananmen Square massacre?

Even as China adopted a new economic development strategy in 1978 leading to high economic growth in the subsequent years, resentment was rife among people on the limits of political freedom. Hu Yaobang, who served as the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party since 1980 was one of the top officials to advocate for democratic reforms in the country. After his death on 15 April 1989, thousands of students started gathering at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing demanding political, social, and economic reforms.

While the Chinese government's initial response was limited to issuing stern warnings, tanks and heavily armed troops stormed Tiananmen Square in the wee hours of 4 June, 1989. The military secured complete control of the area by next day and claimed that 241 people were killed during the clashes. However, reports suggest that nearly 10,000 people lost their lives whereas thousands of dissidents were put behind bars. While this incident continues to evoke condemnation from many countries even today, it has been heavily censored on the internet in China.



Image: Twitter/@GovindanMaster/AP/ANI