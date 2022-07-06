Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Resigns After Heavy Backlash For Remarks On Constitution

In a massive development, Kerala's Minister for Fisheries and Cultural Affairs and CPI(M) leader, Saji Cherian tendered his resignation on Wednesday. There was a demand for him to resign after a video of him was doing the rounds from the inauguration of the 100the episode of a weekly political commentary programme at Mallapally in Pathanamthi, in which he can be heard criticising the Constitution of India. He had remarked that the Indian Constitution is 'aiding the rich by plundering the common man'.

"For the past 43 years, I have abided by the constitutional values. A selective part of my speech was circulated. This is an attempt by people with vested interests to derail the CPI(M) government in Kerala," Cherian said, after stepping down as the state's Minister for Fisheries and Cultural Affairs.

Massive protest against Kerala Minister over remarks on Constitution

As the video went viral of the CPI(M) Minister, the Opposition parties in Kerala had alleged that Schedule 3 of the Constitution has been violated by Cherian, the same on which a Minister takes an oath. Under the third schedule, a Minister taking oath says that he will 'bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India' and uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

Kerala Assembly’s Leader of Opposition and Congress leader V D Satheesan has said that the party will take the legal route if the CM fails to act against his Minister. However, terming the statement as a mere incident of 'slip of tongue', Pinarayi Vijayan had refused to oust him or seek his resignation.