Kerala Minister Unfurls Tricolour Upside Down, BJP Seeks Probe Into Incident

In a shocking incident, a Kerala Minister hoisted the National Flag upside down in the Kasaragod district of Kerala, during the Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday, triggering a political controversy as the opposition Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) demanded his resignation for showing disrespect to the tricolour. The bizarre incident took place when Minister Ahamed Devarkovil, who holds the Port and Archaeology portfolios in the Left Government, unfurled the Flag at the Municipal Stadium.

A nominee of the Indian National League (INL), an ally of the CPI(M)-led LDF, Devarkovil was the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations at the district headquarters. Interestingly, no one in the event including the Minister, the peoples' representatives, police officials and other dignitaries noticed the blunder. After the flag hoisting ceremony, the Minister saluted it and proceeded with his speech, amidst which some media personnel who gathered there to cover the event pointed out the error.

However, the minister later came back, lowered the flag and raised it again correctly.

BJP slams Kerala Minister for unfurling Tricolour incorrectly

BJP state chief K Surendran sought the immediate resignation of Mr Devarkovil and a police case be registered against him and the officials concerned who showed disrespect to the National Flag.

"It is a matter of serious concern that the Minister also saluted the Tricolour (flag) after it was hoisted upside down. It is ridiculous that despite such a grave mistake, neither the Minister nor the officials realised the error," he said in a statement.

The opposition leader also wanted the state Director General of Police (DGP) to order a probe into the incident. Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament, Rajmohan Unnithan, who was present during the occasion, termed the incident as "unfortunate" and wanted the government to take action.

Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan, MLAs A K M Ashraf, N A Nellikkunnu, C H Kunhambu, M Rajagopalan, and district panchayat president Baby Balakrishnan were the present to watch the parade.

Earlier, on November 1, 2021, during Karnataka's Rajyotsava celebration in Mangaluru, the Ports Minister and minister in-charge of neighbouring Dakshina Kannada district S Angara had also hoisted the National Flag upside down. The officials corrected the mistake while Angara walked back to the stage.

(With PTI inputs)