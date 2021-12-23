Kerala MP, MLA Fume Over 'not Being Invited' To Convocation Event Attended By President

A Congress MP and a CPI (M) MLA on Tuesday flagged a breach of protocol in the convocation of the central university of Kerala in Kasaragod that was attended by President Ramnath Kovind, claiming that they were not invited to the event.

In a Facebook post, Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan said not inviting him to the convocation of the varsity, even though he represents the area in Parliament, is a violation of protocol.

''Without following any protocol, the event has been turned into a completely saffronized event involving only BJP representatives. This is objectionable and completely undemocratic,'' the Kasaragod MP said. ''The move by the Central University of Kerala is the latest example of saffronisation of the higher education sector in the country,'' Unnithan alleged.

CPI(M) MLA CH Kunhambu also raised similar allegations, saying he has written to the Vice-Chancellor of the University expressing displeasure over not being invited to the program scheduled to be held in his Udma assembly constituency.

''I was not informed about the event to be attended by the President, in the district,'' he told PTI.

However, the university authorities said the decision on the invitees was taken by the security and protocol officers.

President Kovind to attend Convocation of Central University of Kerala

President Kovind who is on a three-day visit to the southern state attended various events in Kasaragod, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram. He was invited as chief guest at the 5th Convocation of the Central University of Kerala, at the Kasaragod Periya campus on Tuesday evening. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and State Local Self Government and Excise Minister M V Govindan were also present at the event.

The President will leave for Thiruvananthapuram today to take part in various programs there and will return to New Delhi on December 24.

