Union Minister V Muraleedharan praised Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday for blocking the appointment of a CPIM leader's wife as an Associate Professor in the Department of Malayalam, of Kannur University. There was complaint that Priya Varghese, the wife of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's private secretary KK Ragesh, did not possess the required qualifications for the job.

Governor Khan, who froze the professor's appointment, said, "As long as I am the chancellor, there is no question that favouritism will be allowed in matter of appointments."

Reacting to the crackdown on nepotism in the Kerala government, Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan congratulated the Governor for upholding the values of democracy and justice.

"The Governor has used the powers bestowed upon him as per the Kannur University Act and has acted as per law. He has upheld the democratic norms and principles. I would like to congratulate the Governor on behalf of the people of Kerala for this," the minister told Republic.

Kerala nepotism row

Shedding light on the illegal appointment of Priya Varghese, Muraleedharan said, "There have been allegations that this appointment was made by flouting all the rules and regulations. The person who came first as per merit was made number two and the wife of a CPM leader was given the highest marks in the interview. That is how she was ranked first on the list. I am happy about the Governor's action".

Attacking the ruling Communist Party, the minister said, "In Kerala, CPM has become a party that is emersed in parivarvaad (dynastic politics). Be it the Chief Minister, the party secretary, or any other member, everyone is exploiting the power of governance. In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi did not only target Congress, but also CPM and other parties that practice nepotism."

Recalling the recent speech given by CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury in the Rajya Sabha, the BJP leader said, "Yechury had stated that the autonomy of universities should be preserved. So he should look at the situation in Kerala and take corrective action. CPM has a party policy that states that nepotism is corruption. So they should invesigate who are those people involved in corrupton in the state."