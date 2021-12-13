Kerala: 'No Intention Of Taking Power Away From Guv', Says CM In Response To Varsity Row

Responding to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s reaction to the controversial appointments of Vice-Chancellors of the state's universities, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that his government has no intention of taking power away from the Governor. CM Vijayan while speaking about the remarks said that the govt won’t take over the position of Chancellor of universities in the state and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan should continue in that post. Earlier last week, the Governor had attacked the Left government over the manner in which the education sector is run in the state.

Following the strong criticism from the Governor, CM Pinarayi Vijayan have now said that the govt has done no illegal interfere in the functioning of the universities. The CM was speaking at a press conference held at Kannur when he made the comments. He said that he was clarifying the government position in view of the things said by the Governor in public after stating that the govt was not at fault.

Clarifying his government's stand in the wake of the Governor's claims of political interference in the higher education system, the CM said that the state had no plans to displace the Governor’s powers. He said that no LDF administration, present or previous, have tried to illegally interfere in the functioning of the varsities. However, the Governor chose not to respond to the CM through the media and said that he has not seen any reason to change his decision to relinquish the post.

Kerala varsity row

Earlier on Dec 11, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan attacked the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government over the manner in which the education sector is run in the state. Khan told the media in Delhi, "The Chief Minister has nothing to do with Universities. While the school education in the state is fine, the higher education sector has gone to the dogs as even appointments are being made against the rules".

It is also learned that the Governor has written to CM Vijayan that he will step down from the post of Chancellor of the state varsities if political interference during the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of different universities continues in the state. Responding to the Governor's attack on the Vijayan-led government, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan stated, "No Government has any authority to intervene in universities matter. They have their own governing body. It's condemning that the Governor had to say such things. Actions should be taken against the Government."

