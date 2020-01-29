Governor Is Acting As BJP State Chief: Kerala LoP Justifies Assembly Drama

Accusing Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan of "acting as the state president of BJP", Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ramesh Chennithala lashed out against Khan after he reluctantly read out the government’s protest against Citizenship Act while delivering the policy address in the Assembly on Wednesday. The Assembly witnessed dramatic proceedings as Congress-led Opposition MLAs blocked the Governor's path as he arrived at the assembly and raised slogans against him.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala said, "The Governor has flouted all the decorums and norms in the Assembly for the last so many months. CAA is very detrimental for the people of India and we are protesting against that," the Congress MLA from Haripad said, adding, "The Governor is ridiculing the Kerala assembly for passing a resolution requesting the central government to withdraw CAA. He is acting as the state president of BJP, as a tool in the hands of RSS & BJP."

Kerala Governor has stooped to new low to defend an unconstitutional law made by Modi & Shah.He has demeaned the Kerala legislative assembly by openly criticizing people's representatives.We demand call back of Kerala Governor#CallBacKKeralaGovernor pic.twitter.com/zUz3yFkJaj — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) January 29, 2020

'Secret understanding'

Ramesh Chennithala also alleged of a "secret understanding" between the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF government and the Governor over a corruption case. "There is a secret understanding between CPM and the Governor, that is evident because CM (Pinarayi Vijayan) is involved in the Lavalin corruption case which is coming up for hearing this week in Supreme Court. He wants the help of the central government," the Congress leader said.

'Call Back Governor'

Apart from blocking the Governor's path to the podium, Opposition MLAs held placards with messages such as "Call Back Governor" and "We the People [of] India Resist CAA". The Governor stood and waited patiently, with a hint of a smile. Right next to him, Chief Minister Vijayan appeared to be gesturing to the UDF MLAs to make way.

The Assembly marshals had to intervene and escort Governor Khan to the podium to begin the address of the House. As soon as the Governor began his address the Opposition MLAs walked out and began a sit-in outside the assembly.

