Kerala Oppn Leader Claims CM Vijayan Is Among Sycophants, Not Taking Critics Seriously

Kerala's Leader of Opposition (LoP) VD Satheesan on Friday slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for not taking criticism even at a time when numerous lives were lost in the state due to floods. VD Satheesan also lashed out at Communist Party of India (Marxist) state president A Vijayaraghavan and called him a 'clown in the court of Kerala CM'.

ANI quoted VD Satheesan who said, "Communist Party of India (Marxist) party president A Vijayaraghavan is acting like a clown in the court of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. His sycophancy is too much. That is why I said that our Chief Minister is unfortunately among the sycophants. So, he is not taking the criticisms seriously."

The Leader of Opposition further stated that the Chief Minister of a state should take every criticism seriously and if his allegations are vague they can counter him. "The Chief Minister have to take every criticism very seriously. If there is nothing in my allegation, he can reply to that. But he is not ready to accept the allegation. We are bringing up this matter to correct the government's line of thinking and way of doing things," added Satheesan.

'No mitigation has been planned so far,' says Satheesan

Satheesan said that he did not want to politicise a natural calamity, but added that it has been four consecutive years that the floods are creating such havoc in Kerala

"No mitigation has been planned so far. There is no monitoring system. They have not improved the warning system," VD Satheesan slammed the state government while saying the Disaster Management Authority has also not changed a bit since 2018.

"The international national agencies and even the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted extreme rain in the high-range area, but unfortunately, the Disaster Management Authority and their Meteorological wing never analysed the predictions of the national agencies," added VD Satheesan.

Satheesan also alleged that no rescue operations were undertaken until the next morning. "Only after 22 hours, the rescue operations were started. I brought this matter to the notice of the Chief Minister and to the notice of the Government. That is our duty," he said.

Kerala CM confirms death of 42 in flood

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday informed that 42 people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in the state between October 12 and 20. CM Vijayan further informed that six people have gone missing amid the calamity.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that as many as 304 relief centres have been established in the state. He assured financial assistance to the affected people shortly. "As many as 11 NDRF teams have been deployed in the rain and flood-marred south Indian state for rescue and relief operations," CM Vijayan said.

(Inputs: ANI)

(Image: ANI/PTI)