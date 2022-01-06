Kerala: Oppn Slams K-Rail Project, Lashes Out At Govt For Pushing State Into 'debt Trap'

The proposed semi high-speed rail in Kerala continues to raise concern as the Opposition has once again come out against the project. Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Wednesday reiterated his earlier comment that the SilverLine project is only for the elite class and so the United Democratic Front (UDF) will not support the project. Furthermore, the Opposition leaders claim that the ambitious project set forward by the Pinarayi Vijayan led government was pushing the state into a debt trap.

VD Satheesan had earlier alleged that the Kerala government did not hold any discussions on the semi high-speed rail system. Speaking about the project to Republic TV, the opposition leader said that the CPIM central committee had taken a strong stand against the Ahmedabad bullet train project, calling it an “elite project and will not help the poor." He said that he had the same view on the proposed K-Rail project.

Oppn leaders slam Pinarayi Vijayan govt over K-Rail

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran also has opposed the project. Speaking about the project, he said, “the KPCC is opposing the project as reports from experts, the project is dangerous to the interest of the public. The project is huge and lakhs and lakhs of people will face difficulties caused by it.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party also spoke against the project and the LDF government for pushing the same. Speaking about the semi high-speed rail project, BJP state President K Surendran said that the project was a portal of corruption. “K-Rail project is not transparent. It causes thousands of crores of corruption. The state government is going to take loans of more than one lakh crore from foreign countries for the project. However, the government is still not ready to discuss the details of the project. With this, all major Opposition parties have now turned against the government for going ahead with the project during a financial crisis.

SilverLine project

Kerala's SilverLine project is a semi-high-speed railway system aimed at reducing travel time between the state’s northernmost tip, Kasargod district, and Thiruvananthapuram in the south, a distance of nearly 600km. Earlier in July, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had met with the Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and discussed the proposed Angamaly-Sabari railway line, light metro rail projects at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

Chief Minister Vijayan wrote on Twitter, "K-RAIL's Silver Line will reduce travel time between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod to less than 4 hours. Along with Angamali - Sabari & Thalassery - Mysore lines discussed Kerala's semi-high speed rail line with Shri. @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji and requested approval for the DPR."

