Kerala Opposition Boycotts Assembly For 2nd Day Over CM Vijayan's Silence On Dollar Scam

The opposition in Kerala, consisting of the United Democratic Front (UDF), has boycotted the Assembly proceedings for the second consecutive day on Friday. The UDF-led opposition has protested over the alleged reluctance of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to clarify the reported revelations against him by an accused in the controversial dollar smuggling scam. In order to express their disagreement over Vijayan’s silence, the opposition members raised slogans and banners inside the Assembly along with a brief sit-in at the entrance of the House, followed by forming a human wall in front of the main gate.

After boycotting the proceedings on Thursday, the Congress-led UDF, in an unprecedented move, convened a symbolic Assembly at the same place. On Friday, as soon as the question hour session began, the opposition members raised slogans, urging the CM to reply on the House floor regarding the accusations made against him in the scam. Banners that read, "The CM should end his silence" were raised in the House, compelling Speaker MB Rajesh to strictly warn the Opposition, saying it was against the Assembly rules.

When opposition leader V D Satheesan pointed out that it was inappropriate to continue the proceedings without discussing the allegations that cropped up against the CM, the Speaker said it was a matter disposed of yesterday (Thursday), itself. The protest was despite the fact that the CM was present in the House throughout. UDF announced the boycott of the proceedings and walked out of the House after the Speaker went ahead with the question hour session.

Speaking on the issue, Satheesan said later that the CM's continued silence has evoked anxiety and suspicion in the minds of the people of the state. “Vijayan is reluctant to give a reply in the House as he is scared. He cannot simply lie in the House. As the people of the state, we are also waiting for him to end the silence and hear his reply on the issue," he said while adding that the protest human wall formed by them was an "anti-corruption" wall.

The Dollar Smuggling scam

The State Assembly witnessed continuous protests by the opposition after a section of the media recently reported that the Customs had issued a show-cause notice to the accused in the gold and dollar smuggling case indicating alleged involvement of Vijayan in smuggling dollars abroad. The Customs notice was reportedly issued based on the alleged statement of the prime accused in the gold and dollar smuggling cases, that Vijayan and former Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan were involved in smuggling foreign currency to the UAE through the officials of its Consulate.

The LDF government suffered another setback on Wednesday as the Kerala High Court stayed its order appointing a Commission of Inquiry to look into any alleged attempt by the Enforcement Directorate to implicate Vijayan in the gold smuggling through diplomatic channels. HC said a parallel inquiry would "derail the investigation" in the matter.

(With PTI Inputs)